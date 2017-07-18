Ethiopia: CRC - A Healing for the Ailing Health Service

opinion

It is quite perennial to hear clinical clients' dissatisfaction about the health care service they receive. It is also true that a significant proportion of patients are grateful to the physicians who have treated them well. A central element among several potential factors that could make such a divergent level of satisfaction lies on whether the patients are given treatment with reasonably good compassion and respect.

Compassionate care these days is an indispensable attribute in optimum medical care and establishes a universal and enduring insight in medical ethics. Quality medical service is commonly associated with applying a mix of scientific-technical knowledge and humanism that is the caregivers' interest in and respect for the patient as a person experiencing illness.

However, a great many patients undergo considerably dehumanizing and depersonalized treatment which creates a destructive health care systems causing crisis to the patients, families, communities as well as the systems themselves and professionals.

According to Dr. Aschalew Worku Internal Diseases and Critical Pulmonary Care Specialist at St. Peter Hospital, the primary reason for this chaos is the present tendency of depersonalization and dehumanization of healthcare service which refers patients to different rooms or physicians as per their ailment types thereby recurrently leaving them feel like 'the kidney in Room 5,' or 'the liver in Room 10', rather than persons, unique individuals with a unique story of illness. Other way, it is failure to render Compassionate, Respectful and Caring (CRC) treatment that has created the crisis.

The national Health Sector Transformation Plan (HSTP) states as there are many health professionals in the Ethiopian health system, who have dedicate their entire career to community service and receive public respect. To the reverse, an important percentage of health professionals perceive patients as just 'cases' and do not show compassion. Disrespect to patients and their families is also quite common.

Although humans are innately endowed with compassion, factors like living load, work environment inconvenience and low pay have deteriorated it. Besides, lack of role models in many health facilities and measuring the worth of a profession by how much it pays are attributed to lower patient satisfaction ratios. These factors together with a number of health system related challenges have been subject to lack of CRC service and being common source of complaints in health facilities.

In response to these gaps, the Ministry of Health launched this transformative agenda last year as top priority intervention. Ministry's Human Resource Director Dr. Getachew Tolera told The Ethiopian Herald that since its launching, CRC counsels were set up in Ministry, States and Zones, selected health centers as well as universities delivering health science professionals. In-service trainings are also underway. Besides, primary and secondary schools students are practicing CRC through different clubs," he added.

However, HSTP period is CRC starting period because meeting target requires, changing a generation of health, media, and other concerned professionals and undertaking large scale awareness raising tasks on the community, Dr. Getachew indicated.

Great are ministry's bold measures in making CRC a crucial foundation of a health care system that provides compassionate, caring, respectful, and high quality (non-dehumanizing) care as well as launching the program and setting up councils. But who should play the active role and for what advantages or is that all ministry's assignment?

For Dr. Aschalew, the government has taken the initiative and prioritized CRC agenda, but it is " We who should be leaders and activists. Then, it is we who should accomplish CRC in organizations or professional associations where we render services. "

He also shows firmness in that the trend of dehumanization should be replaced by CRC service. Since to respect human rights, to abide by medical code of ethics, etc. are much like professional responsibilities and/or obligations expected of the frontline healthcare providers, reliance on CRC would mean carrying out obligations. In fact, the Ethiopian Health Professionals Code of Ethics stipulates: "Every health professional has a duty to render service to his community with full respect to human life and dignity of man, even though there are public dangers."

So, it is evident from this statement that what is viewed as a professional obligation is the essence of CRC. Thus, it is rather an ideal perspective to perceive CRC as an empowering tool that highly benefits to the health professionals, the patients and their families, the health system and the general community.

As to the gains of CRC professionals exercise, according to ministry's training manual, a CRC professional is required to make effective communication with patients over time and across settings. So, by exercising CRC, health professionals escape law suits which result from lack of effective communication between physicians and patients. Dr. Aschalew's view of the trend in Ethiopia favors this. "In the Ethiopian context we lack effective communication with patients. Over 50 per cent of law suits submitted to courts by patients arise from ineffective communication."

Obviously, CRC has a healing power as there is not a pill for every ill. That is touching, hearing, feeling, etc. the patients, caring with good compassion and respect, effectively communicating and engaging them while treating can relieve pain and reduce the dosage of pills patients take. A good illustration here is that such a compassionate trend among diabetic has a positive impact on blood sugar control, as to Dr.Aschalew.

Stephen G. Post, Professor of Preventive Medicine, Stony Brook University, New York adds on Dr. Aschalew's remark. "The laying on of hands is a powerful tool in establishing trust and healing. Doctors, patients and insurers alike should work to recreate the familiarity, the warmth, the trust, and the friendly alliances that used to define patient-caregiver relationships."

He insists that the kinds of lifestyle changes that would reduce disease big-time could be brought when the healthcare professionals rediscover the power of human relationship.

Besides, it saves the physician time. Though some argue CRC consumes time, the reality is different. If patients undergo a proper CRC treatment, they take the medicines prescribed with high degree of trust, and thus, they shorten the interval of cure. This ultimately minimizes or avoids patient's revisit that would in turn save the physician time.

In addition, exercising CRC service would help the health professionals gain high job satisfaction. Research traced that patients that have received compassionate care showed better health outcome. Another merit of CRC is fewer medical errors, reducing the risk of accountability.

Further, it helps physicians avoid developing compassion fatigue (an extreme state of tension and preoccupation experienced by physicians helping patients in distress or suffering) for the grievance, dissatisfaction, agony of patients will not transmit to them.

Put in a nut shell, CRC is about serving patients, being ethical, living the professional oath and being a model for young professionals and students. It is a universal and lasting wisdom in medical ethics and requires health professionals and the health system to provide optimally competent medical care. It has multifaceted benefits to the healthcare providers and others. The nationally commenced movement hence should be strengthened at the various levels. Significant attention should be placed upon the young professionals that would join the health system.

A speedy cultural and attitudinal change in manners and approach to health care delivery, particularly among the presently serving professionals, is equally mandatory. This would help medical students not to experience demoralization and disappointment as they face a clinical environment which is dehumanizing and uncompassionate toward patients or the students as learners. Good role modeling by the current healthcare providers is indeed essential for student practitioners because it is largely expected that compassionate care is learned through observing role models in the clinical setting.