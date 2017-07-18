Ethiopia: Congratulations!

analysis

Every year this time is a common felicitous season for most Ethiopians as it is accompanied by colourful graduations of higher learning institutions across the country. In this year's commencement, close to 250,000 students from public universities, private higher learning institutions and Technical and Vocational Education Training complete their studies and enjoy graduation.

Congratulations for all graduates at all levels for your successful academic achievements! It is indeed the unforgettable day for you, your families, friends, relatives, teachers, and others who have their hands in your success. Particularly, for those who experience graduation for the first time is a turning point that ends an academic life and the beginning of real life challenges.

Through the years in campuses you have acquired knowledge and friendship. The experiences you learned how to manage your resources (time, money and relationship), and interactions among the campus community is valuable. Most importantly, the way you address your challenges and seize the opportunities have greatly contributed for your identity and maturity.

Certainly, you have come across through desirable experience in shaping your good personality. Education is the only means to wisdom that would enable you to enhance your insight and build good personality. It also entails you to continue to look for wisdom that never ends as life is full of challenges. It is for this reason that many say instruction ends in the school-room, but education ends only with life.

You Graduates, you are expected to lead your life responsibly because you are not only for yourself. Many are watching you and most importantly your country expect you to be a productive and industrious citizen. Above all, you are living in a junk of information. So, be selective and use only something important for you to improve your skill, talent and develop positive thinking. Be watchful for any activities that affect your integrity. You must be reasonable and logical in your decision making.

Don't settle for a relationship that won't let you be yourself. Otherwise you would be under unwanted pressure of others that might lead you to indulge in undue business. You may be influenced by the views of peers and hierarchical superiors. You need to be ethical and have the courage to say no on issues against ethical and moral values. Whatever the level is you may have discretion but don't forget that your discretion must always favours public interest.

Have you noticed your environment and people around you? Getting wealthy through short cut is the fashion of the day. Don't choose the short unhealthy way. You must look for the genuine results of your efforts that would ultimately bears happiness and satisfaction. Otherwise, haste makes waste. You need to hold up the respect and place you have by the public. You are expected to make positive contribution.

As professionals you are expected to respect professional ethics and advance professionalism. You need to be problem solver and being keen to speak your minds about new and better ways and to challenge what you see as unfair, unjust and irrelevant. Obviously, you don't have to engage in any despicable acts. You better away from ill acts that would punch your soul by regret latter.

You should abide yourself to the norms and customs of any environment since fairness and justice prevails. Otherwise, you must be the pioneer to crusade against injustice and undemocratic exercises. May be, the system you are going to join could take you in its situation and you are expected to adjust yourself with that. But, adaptability does not mean taking things crudely. Display your acumen as you are able to see things differently and wisely.

For sure, you are well aware that the civil service delivery and the issue of good governance have been and will be the concerns of the public. The public service became den of all sorts of problems. The hue and cry from the public about irresponsible behaviour and incompetent performance of duty by civil servant is an open secret. On top of that, there is rampant introversion and sheer negligence of social responsibility on the part of the public.

For sure, you have witnessed how the efficiency of the service delivery is in various offices. At least you face it in your campuses. You should be anxious and join the national efforts to improve or overhaul the state of decline in ethical and moral standards in the civil service and society in general while instituting high ethical standards in the provision by the public service. You should be committed to serve the public with loyalty and integrity.

You Graduates, the value of your education shall be measured by the livelihoods change you bring into the society. Therefore, exploit any opportunity to apply your knowledge so that you could definitely improve your lives and contribute something tangible for the public. Notably, having good will is not enough because of all parts of wisdom the practice is the best.

As capable human power is injected in the economy, hopefully the pace of development would be accelerated. The people and government of Ethiopia are endeavouring to ensure sustainable development and democracy. To this end, the nation badly needs skilled human power than ever before. Your graduation is timely. You will contribute to a better understanding of the various challenges we face to bring about meaningful economic and social development in the country. This would be realized if each one of you contributes your share. So, you will have great contributions to attain the national goals set in various sector.

Off all the challenges, Corruption has come to surface as hindrance and is worsening the extreme poverty. The country is facing all sorts of corruption and venality. Of course, efforts are under way to prevent the damage of this evil and to eradicate ultimately from the country. But, this is not as such an easy task and the crusade against this scourge must not be left for the government alone rather required a concerted effort of the stakeholders.

Apparently, where ever you are you all have a role to play with all stakeholders. You should join the battle against corruption. Don't be lenient to expose ill practices and refrain from being indifference. As you understand well the strain of corruption, you must be impatient for any breeding environment for corruptors, selfish and irresponsible people. With no doubt, you really understand how corruption robs your future and even kills. Why corruption is costing us hugely since it is preventable?

The crusade against corruption needs the cohesion of all walks of life with conviction. Therefore, you graduates are the lifeblood for the ongoing efforts towards transforming the country by fighting the scourge. One of the most important lacunae in the fight against corruption is a sustainable and very dynamic and powerful role played by the public. Thus, you are expected to promote further the irreplaceable role of the public in fighting this curse.

You are expected to contribute a different outlook and promote the culture of justice and lawfulness through your actions. You must be credible otherwise no one will listen to you and if so, you have no input and influence. To be influential, you need to be far away from any addiction (smoking, taking drug and alcohol, chewing chat). Live up to your words. Walk the talk! You must dissociate yourselves from any grey conduct or environment that may be ground for suspicion of wrong doing.

You Graduates, don't be complacent. This would cut your way towards wisdom. You need to be well informed and get up dated about changes in your area of specializations. People may resist changes that make their knowledge and skill obsolete. Any ways, look for new ideas and widen your knowledge that would help you manage the challenges around you. As you are knowledgeable enough you will have the way outs from problems.

To have ready-made jobs is not a reality today. Education is the key which unlocks all your potential. The key for success is already at your hands. You have completed a decisive chapter though it is not the end of your story. Don't down grade any job. Do it with compassion. As you indulge in any business you will be able to see the other dimensions of life that would take you to your dream.

You Graduates, above all maintaining proper image of one's value to that of society and doing one's best to gain and sustain public confidence and reliance is all that matters. Most importantly, in places you grown up and universities you have been with people with diversified ethnic, cultural and religious background. So, respecting the values and, differences we have is the sign of civility. You people of this generation are the advocate for respect and tolerance to solidify the unity of citizens.

Therefore, you should hold up proper composure and positive engagement in all circumstance specially in dealing sensitive and critical problems. With all others problems, corruption and impropriety are worsening poverty that will no more be our identity. You are now well equipped with education. You get toughed to fight because education is not a way of escaping the country's poverty it is rather a way of fighting it. Once again, May this new chapter of life brings you new passion and inspiration? Enjoy the fruits of your efforts and work hard.