Ethiopia: Coffee to Start New 350 Million. Birr Stadium Construction Next Year

The Addis side Coffee President Fekade Mamo announced that they had finally secured the go ahead to build their new 350 million birr, 35,000-seat stadium in Addis Ababa.

The President also announced that they didn't secure the money needed for the construction. With strong words, he said, we will construct the stadium with the support of our determined supporters.

In his address given last Thursday, Fekade was sure that construction will commence next year. At least we will have our own training pitch as of next year, he announced.

In his view this is a big project that will be done in the space of five years. "I know that it is a risk taking. It may even be considered as a gamble. But we will do it with you; we have the confidence in Coffee's fans. I assure you we will never give up in our endeavour to have our own field," he said with emotion.

On Sunday the huge crowd participated in the 10km race as part of the fund raising scheme. The fans were seen agitated during the run. All of them chanting and dancing on the streets until they complete the race.

The best achievement so far made in the construction of the stadium is that the club has secured the land from the Addis Ababa City Administration.

The president didn't pledge that the new stadium will be ready for the 2022/23 season.

But he said that this is necessary if Coffee intend to compete at the international level. In Ethiopia except Woldiya City no one has its own stadium.