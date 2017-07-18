Ethiopia: Ministry Endeavouring to Improve Fuel Supply, Quality

Multifarious intervention schemes have been implemented to address the shortage of fuel supply, distribution and quality challenges, Ministry of Mines, Petroleum and Natural Gas said.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, State Minister Ambassador Dr. Koang Tutlan said fuel shortage has occurred because of 10 per cent annual demand growth.

As fuel is a strategic commodity of Ethiopia, it has significantly contributed in the country's development over the past 10 years, he said.

" Though the demand for fuel increased by 10 per cent, the terminal capacity has not improved." Besides, although 2,500 fuel trucks were registered to fetch fuel but only 1,900 are currently transporting fuel, he stated.

According to the State Minister, both the number of fuel distributing companies and stations are small. " While Kenya with a population of about 40 million people has over 2,000 fuel stations, Ethiopia with 100 million population has only 800 served by 15 companies."

For instance, though studies suggest 250, Addis Ababa has only 103 stations. Even to worth, the distribution of fuel would be delayed because of traffic accident, flood, and internet network break, he added.

Owing to the small rate of economic return, investors' lack the interest to make huge investments in the sector. And they are now urging the government to maximize the profit, Ambassador Dr. Koang noted.

In response to the problems, the State Minister said to lastingly overcome transport related constraints, the government has decided to fetch 60 per cent of the annual fuel importation with rail. For this, it has purchased 110 fuel carrying trains each of which has 36 wagons.

"So, in addition to its bulk load at a single go, it will dwindle a three days' truck transport to less than 10 hours," he said.

But this requires connecting Horizon and Awash Terminals in Djibouti and Ethiopia to the main rail route with 500 and 300 meters of rails, respectively.

The State Minister said the government is dealing with the Djiboutian government on ways to upgrade the capacity of Horizon Terminal in Djibouti.

Regarding to the limited engagement of investors, he said to attract more private investors and increase the distribution companies and stations as well as solve the low rate of return, the Ministry of Trade has been conducting a study.

Moreover, the Ethiopian Fuel Supply Enterprise has been carrying out the construction of 60 stations of which most of them in the capital, he said.

On the other hand, the quality problem occurs when few distributors mix kerosene with benzene or petrol. People get involved in such petroleum fuels adulteration for the government subsides kerosene price to support the low income people.

As the controlling mechanism is so tough, he said: " We decided that distributors should sell both kerosene and petrol at the same price."

In addition, rapid and tight supervision and control has been underway with the help of mobile laboratories. The Ministry is working to set up laboratories at the head office and states.

To strengthen control capacities of the states, the ministry has signed Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) with five states with a view to offering trainings and purchasing lab equipment for them.

According to the ministry, government spends up to 1.5 billion USD annually for fuel import.