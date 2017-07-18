Ethiopia: Behind the Pace of Democratization

opinion

Though the establishment of democratic institutions have been nurturing the democratic culture over the years, the pace for consolidating the system has been sluggish for various reasons.

The General Auditor, the Institute of the Ombudsman, the Human Rights Commission, the Federal Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the National Electoral Board, the Media and the Parliament are the major democratic institutions.

These institutions came to existence within the last 25 years. There are disputes over the pace and level to which the democratic institutions have met the expectations of the public as well as targets set by government.

MehariYohannes, Instructor and Researcher in Political Science at Makalle University told The Ethiopian Herald that the trend in building democracy after the 1995 Constitution endorsement is commendable. "The nation has managed to build a constitutional order that is acceptable in many ways and has also been exercising it in a context where there had never been a 'hint of democracy' and peaceful power transition for over a century."

Government Communication Affairs Office Minister Dr. Negeri Lencho shares Mehari's views. "Seeing into Ethiopia's past history, there were no democratic institutions in the previous regimes. Consequently, the idea of democracy used to be odd for this nation," as he was quoted by Addis Zemen Daily.

Dr. Negeri valued the contribution of the present institutions for the nation's comprehensive development despite their limitations.

Sharing Mehari's ideas, Institution of the Ombudsman Director General Fozia Amin said: " The trend how the democratic institutions has been set up and their functions are in accord with the fundamental principles of the Constitution."

For Mahari, Ethiopia is at better status among other African countries that have recently started democratization. "We have held peaceful elections. If we compare ourselves with Ghana, Kenya, and Rwanda in terms of the role the democratic institutions have played, ours' are better off in enabling the country to carry out elections with steadily increasing public participation."

Mehari says: " Ethiopia is in the better position in terms of building democracy vis-à-vis a number of African and non African countries that have never held elections."

Beyond peacefulness, the number of electorates has shown increase season to season. The number of voters rose from 19,607,841 during the first election (2000) to 34,351,444 during the last (2015), according to House of Peoples' Representatives (HPR) Government Whip Assistant Minister Atsbeha Aregawi while addressing a recently held public wing forum.

Like Mehari, Fozia's comparison showed it has been Ethiopia's experiences, amid the challenges, that are taken as better experiences among those African nations that are on relatively similar path of democratization.

"Even these days we are refusing a number of requests from similar institutions in Africa to host conferences on the subject, but some years back these parties initially did not accept our requests to organize the first conference because they thought we had no good experience in democratization," Fozia told The Ethiopian Herald.

Despite the bold move towards democratization, the history, culture and politics had been major setbacks to democracy in this nation for a century, the progress of democratic institutions has been sluggish.

In this regard, Fozia said the gaps have sourced from limitations in executive capacity of the institutions as they are newly established institutions for practicing democratic principles.

Born and brought up within a very undemocratic culture, some of these institutions' authorities are often in trouble to internalize and exercise democratic values, according to HPR Law, Justice and Administrative Affairs Standing Committee Chairperson Petros Woldesenbet.

The institutions spend a huge sum of their budgets for office rent, the chairperson said, adding this sum nevertheless could have been spent for undertaking a large number of researches that could have solved issues of public concern and strengthen internal executive capacities.

Dr. Negeri on the other hand stressed that both the private and public media, as democratic institutions, have deficiency in objectively providing citizens balanced and timely information to let them exercise their democratic rights properly.

Though this holds true for Mehari, he said: "Those public and private media taken for 'impartial' are noticed as they received pressures for criticizing the incumbent and its officials."

The absence of active political parties' engagement in key issue is mattering most, as the democratization process is not an assignment for a single party, as to Dr. Negeri.

Mehari argued that the 'hostile politics' between the opposition parties and government over the past years has essentially impeded the progress of the democratic order and democratization.

While the opposition political parties as stakeholders are expected to contribute constructively to speed up the democratization, some of their leaders are often undemocratic; they do not appear to be abided by democratic principles and the Constitution rather they aspire for power seizure, Mehari commented.

Like Petros, Mehari criticized some authorities switch political power with private interest breaching the fundamental constitutional and democratic principles and this might have led them to place against the ultimate goal of democratic institutions.

Notwithstanding, the future of Ethiopia's democratization and strengthening democratic institutions is government's priority issue, according to Dr. Negeri.

The government is striving to identify the challenges that have deterred the institutions from engaging in the democratization in collaboration with opposition political parties, he said.

Understanding the role and contribution of diversified actors in consolidating democracy, the government is striving to address the real concern of the public through research engaging universities including Addis Ababa University and civic associations, he said.

"There are no extremely free media in any nation. Even those media in nations with well advanced democratic trend through liberal perspective do not compromise the interests of their people and nations. So, the media should operate impartially and report balanced content. The government should take all the necessary measures to ensure freedom of the press and the mass media," Mehari explained.

Besides, there need to be political tolerance. All party leaders, both the ruling and oppositions, shall exercise responsible politics that at least safeguards the interests of the nation and people. They should avoid politics of hatred as well and comply with the Constitutional order as they combat for change, Mehari suggested.

They all shared that over the past two decades the country has formulated valuable experience in depending democracy. The role and contributions of democratic institutions for the achievements is considerable. However, the pace of these institutions needs to be accelerated. For this to happen, all actors but more importantly the incumbent should intensify its commitment with a view to making the institutions vibrant and transforming vehicles for democratization.