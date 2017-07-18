Kenya: Melese, Lemlem Make Thrilling Finish in Nairobi

Melese Nberet and Tolesa Bodena after taking gold and silver in the boys' 800m at the 2017 IAAF World U18 Championships held in Nairobi (Getty Images)

The Ethiopian middle-distance contingent spoiled the party for the host nation on Saturday, winning gold in the boys' 800m and girls' 1500m finals in front of a vibrant near-capacity crowd at Kasarani Stadium, on a spectacular evening session on day four of the 2017 IAAF World U18 Championships staged in Nairobi.

The Ethiopian contingent finished fifth with the total tally of 12 medals; four gold, three silver and five bronze medals.

South Africa won the championship with the tally of five gold, three silver and two bronze medals. China and Cuba took the second and third places, respectively.

The host neighbouring nation Kenya came out fourth with a tally of 15 medals; four gold, seven silver and four bronze medals.

In the World Youth Championship Ethiopia's best result was registered in Ukraine with eight medals. So far in the last nine championship Ethiopia collected 46 medals; 12 gold, 18 silver and 16 bronze medals.

On Saturday the Ethiopians cruised to victory challenging against the packed Kenyan fans. It was reported that the stadium was attended by nearly 88,000 spectators - 37,600 in the morning and 50,300 in the evening - making it the best attended session of any age-group athletics event in history.

And while some finals didn't go all Kenya's way, the contests were thrilling nonetheless. The boys' 800m contest evolved into a thrilling four-way battle in the final track event of the night.

After charging through the bell in 51.53, led by Japheth Toroitich of Kenya, the small lead group stayed together throughout the second lap.

While it seemed Toroitich might be able to hold on after his brave effort, Ethiopia's Melese Nberet delivered a late kick to take gold in a new U18 world lead of 1:47.12. What was truly observed at the end was Melese settled the 800m race in thrilling finish to silence the huge crowed.

"The race was fine. I knew I had to kick in the last metres so I preserved my energy in the first lap," Melese said afterwards.

His compatriot Tolesa Bodena also finished second, crossing the line in 1:47.16 to grab silver to secure a one-two position for Ethiopia, with Toroitich holding on for third in 1:47.82, as both athletes clocked personal bests.

In the girls' 1500m final, Ethiopia again upset the host nation to the disappointment of the local fans.

Winding up the pace in a stunning final lap, Lemlem Hailu crossed the finish line in 4:20.80 after covering the last 300m in 45.00 to take the gold medal.

"I was sure that winning coming into this race so I just kept my focus," Lemlem said. "I'm very happy to win Ethiopia's second gold medal." Her team mate Sindu Girma delivered a superb finish to complete the race in 4:22.14 taking the second place.

Offering some consolation to the thousands of spectators who turned up to watch, Kenya's Jebitok ended third in 4:23.16.

In the opening day of the championship Aberash Minsiwa made remarkable run to collect gold in 3,000m women's race at a time of 9 minutes and 24.62 seconds. That was just the beginning for the Ethiopian young athletes.

After culminating the race with victory Aberash said that she feels great for bringing gold for her country in this big international event. "I've really been looking for this day; it is a day of joy for me, for my family and my country in general. I'm happy about it," Aberash said.

The Ethiopians in Nairobi contributed for the team's good result. In particular on Saturday the cheering Ethiopians residing in Nairobi gave spectacular support to the boys and girls in the making.