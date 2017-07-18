Ethiopia: Coffee Export Revenue - in the Making

analysis

Though Ethiopia is a country of the origin of coffee, it is not enjoying fair benefits from its resource. Hence, to increase both the quality and quantity of coffee export, facilitating access to market linkages, availing price information, establishing vibrant coffee marketing system and value chaining are believed to make the country more beneficiary.

Besides, carrying out more promotional activities and coffee exhibitions would have a significant role in making Ethiopian coffee globally competitive.

Earlier, Coffee otherwise called the Green Gold had been generating up to 70 percent of the country's foreign earnings on average. This export share has been dwindled to nearly 30 percent as other agricultural items injected into the international market. Currently, with this export amount, the nation have earned over 866 million USD during this fiscal year . It is simple to guess to what extent this budget would help the nation to expand social and economic infrastructures.

Mindful of this fact, the government of Ethiopia is endeavoring to ensure the quality of coffee and fair benefits to coffee grower farmers and to be the second quality coffee supplier of the international markets in seven years time.

Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Development and Marketing Authority Market Development and Promotion Directorate Director Dassa Daniso told The Ethiopian Herald that Ethiopian coffee export destinations have reached over 60 countries. Top ten importing countries, such as ,Germany, Saudi Arabia , Japan , USA , Belgium, Sudan, South Korea among others have taken 86 per cent of the share from the total export. Germany alone imported 18 per cent of the total .Up to 15 June 2017, Ethiopia exported 221,000 tons of coffee and earned 866 million USD.

The performance is said to be a very great achievement in the history of country's coffee export since the export has grown by 11.5 per cent and the income by 20 per cent when compared to last budget year record , according to him. The price increment at the global market is attributed to the performance.

With the view to securing better revenue and ownership rights, along with the internationally registered brand; Sidama, YirgaChefee and Harar Coffee Beans , the government has been striving to get registered other coffee specialties.

Over the past years coupled with other contributing factors the coffee market proclamation was one of the hurdles as it prohibited value added coffee export. This had obviously impacting the competitiveness and the market share at the global market niches.

" So far, we could not be competent by exporting value added coffee, as the previous coffee marketing proclamation did not allow to export roasted coffee."

Cognizant of this fact, with active participation of diverse actors in the coffee industry the House of Peoples Representatives has recently amended the coffee marketing and quality controlling proclamation. The revised decree is expected to encourage investors to export standard roasted coffee and grinded. It has to be noted that better quality is highly essential and uncompromised to attract potential market.

Most importantly, creating enabling and competitive environment for investors is vital. Extending support and installing efficient service at all stages of trading process would surely bring remarkable improvement in delivering coffee in quantity and quality for the market. Therefore, the government should play the leading role in addressing the outstanding issues of coffee export and the industry in general with a close follow up of the implementation of the new proclamation provisions.

Reflecting on the revised proclamation, the Ethiopian Commodity Exchange (ECX) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ermiyas Eshetu said ECX is one of the major actor responsible for the effective implementation of the amended coffee marketing proclamation. According to Ermiyas, his organization has already made effective the proclamation that would definitely boost the amount of coffee export. The new working procedures come out of the proclamation has helped the ECX to intensify its effort to make coffee marketing effective and efficient as it created better market opportunities to actors and set trading platforms.

Since its commencement it has been sorting out export items, owners identity and simplified tagging tractability. The operation is carried out on tracks and in reserved areas. Besides, trainings provided for market actors, co operative unions and coffee exporters has enabled to increase the volume of export.

The new system has shortened the previous prolonged marketing system and believed to ease the deep- rooted challenges in value adding efforts and ultimately enhances the foreign currency earnings from the sector. Most importantly, the merits the revised law is believed to accommodate the interest of all stakeholders and enable farmers to enjoy a competitive price for their coffee.

However, prolonged marketing procedures and bureaucratic hurdles were facing challenges. Considering as critical to the future of the sector, the government took viable measures which brings a long lasting solution and the current smooth flow of the coffee trade attributes to these measures which made the sector a lucrative business.

Produced in over 50 developing countries, coffee is a key crop in generating rural income, providing significant employment and earning foreign exchange revenues. It provides a livelihood for 25 million small farmers and their families that supply 80 percent of world coffee production. It can also generate up to 50 percent of their earnings for some countries, according to the International Coffee Organization.

Uniquely, Ethiopia and coffee are synonym as coffee provides a livelihood for 15 millions of Ethiopians. Currently, about 800,000 hectares of land is covered with an annual production capacity of 500,000 tons. Coffee farms account for 25 percent of the workforce in the country. It is a nation where coffee has been indigenous cultural traditions for centuries and 50 percent of its production consumed locally.

Coffee has become a brand item for Ethiopia. For quite long times, it was dominant foreign currency earner. Still its share is big enough to generate foreign earnings constituting 26 percent of the total earnings.

Ethiopia is one of the few countries where coffee still grows wildly in mountain forests. About 98 percent of the coffee in Ethiopia is produced by peasants on small farms and it is the country's most important export. Ethiopia is Africa's third largest coffee producer with about 700,000 coffee smallholders.