Ethiopia: Call for Dwindling Deforestation Pace

The deforestation activities have been outpacing the reforestation effort in turn it is costing the nation greatly, said an official from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The Ministry National REDD + (Reducing Emission from Deforestation and Degradation) Coordinator Dr. Yitebitu Moges told The Ethiopian Herald that sadly enough annually 94,000 hectares of forest is cleared in the rural part of the country for various reasons.

He said the deforestation activities including expansion of farm land, household energy, and timber has resulted land degradation, soil erosion, flooding and other disasters.

According to him, currently, forest and land management has become a centre of public debate as it is the concern of all and interlinked with health and agriculture as well as prioritized areas.

He said the more the country covers its mass land with forest the more wealth it will create as water is potential source of socioeconomic development.

For instance, he said, forest would enable to redischarge the underground water and this would help to have potential for packed drinking water export which is now the source of foreign currency earnings for the country.

The case of Kenya and Tanzania can be exemplary as to how the expansion of forest plays key role for stimulating the lucrative income from tourism, he noted.

Above all, the country's Climate Resilient Green Economy is heavily relying on forest and the effort to increase the coverage of forest in the country is indispensable, Dr. Yitebitu.

A water shade management senior expert from Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resource Haile-Michael Ayele for his part said the ministry is working to protect soil erosion through land management, afforestation and cultivation of livestock forage.

In GTP II, plan has been set to transplant 6.2 billion seedlings on 1.9 million hectares of land and so far 90 per cent of the plan has been accomplished, he said.

Similarly, soil and water conservation have been carried out through building erosion terracing and some 1.6 million hectares of land has been secluded from animal and human interventions, he said.

According to him, Amhara, Oromia, Southern Nation, Nationalities and Peoples states have already promulgated law providing for the protection of natural resources in a sustainable manner.