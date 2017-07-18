Ethiopia: Multifaceted Interventions Foresee Malaria Free Nation - Ministry

The Ministry of Health said the ongoing phase based malaria elimination activities in six states are gaining momentum and the nation is likely to realize the aspiration to be malaria free nation by 2030.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Ministry National Malaria Programme Coordinator Hiwot Solomon said multifaceted interventions are employed to prevent and control the burden of malaria disease.

She said : " We have been successfully executing national malaria control and elimination programme in line with the global malaria prevention and controlling strategies since 2005."

Owing to the various interventions the number of malaria patients and malaria caused deaths have decreased by over 50 and 60 per cent respectively, she said.

Hiwot said the provision of free medicines as well as new bed nets in every three year have significantly decreased malaria incidences and brought the desired results in control and prevention. Access to bed nets has reached 100 per cent, she added.

According to her, aside from taking preventive measures, the ministry remains alert to any possible malaria outbreaks in the country. As part of this effort the ministry has been carrying out indoor spraying in selected areas of the country.

Besides, the government has allocated huge budget to implement all anti malaria interventions without interruptions.

The coordinator said due emphasis has been attached to awareness raising activities and the ministry has been working closely with electronic and print media outlets. The role and contribution of health extension workers and health development army have been grateful in this regard.

For its remarkable achievements in curtailing malaria, Ethiopia has won recognition of continental and international organizations. She said Africa Union during the recent Malaria Ministerial Summit has acknowledged Ethiopia for its outstanding achievements in malaria control and prevention.

However, she stressed the need for synergy of all actors to realize the vision that aimed at reducing the prevalence to non existence level.

Hiwot underscored that though the stern commitment of government to eliminate malaria is so instrumental , the contribution of all fellow citizens is central for same cause.