Ethiopia: Accelerating Structural Economic Transformation

opinion

On various occasions, a number of international organizations have confirmed Ethiopia's remarkable economic growth registered over the past ten plus years. Nonetheless, they have been recommending the government to put extra efforts to bring about structural economic transformation as 90 per cent of the country's GDP generated from the agriculture and other services.

These organizations have also pointed out the constraints related to the slowdown of the transformation into an industrialized economy. Moreover, they plainly stated the importance of producing skilled labour force and improving the investment climate to realize the vision of becoming a manufacturing powerhouse and increasing incomes by 2025.

It is true that Ethiopia has not made significant progress in pulling labour out of agriculture into more productive and industrial jobs with three-quarters of all workers still employed in agriculture.

Therefore, the World Bank stressed that growth in the industrial sector is essential for sustained long-term growth and poverty reduction for a country graduating through the early stages of economic development.

The bank also asserted that the structural economic transformation needs to involve the reallocation of workers from the poorly productive agriculture to more productive economic activities in manufacturing.

Apparently, expanding manufacturing industry is an important step towards the creation of better-paying jobs. That is why the government is building number of industrial parks across the country.

Surprisingly, the ongoing industrial parks development has gained great attention of anchor investors within the shortest time. For sure, such development will attract huge foreign direct investment in the export-led and labour-intensive manufacturing sector.

In fact, the government and the public at large are committed to transfer the agriculture driven economy to the industry-one by moving towards new tradable activities in manufacturing that absorb large numbers of young and semi-skilled workers.

Several challenges need to be addressed for Ethiopia to accelerate its structural transformation and significantly expand light manufacturing, which is vital for sustaining economic growth and development.

Undoubtedly, the drawbacks related to access to land, infrastructure, trade logistics, and customs regulations in private investment have hindered the acceleration to structural transformation.

Hence, the country need to exert maximum effort to increase productivity through skills development, improve access to finance for firms especially for Small and Medium Enterprises and address bottlenecks including related to access to land and electricity.

Furthermore, the government need to employ all possible means to improve tax administration and simplify the tax system, trade logistics, customs procedures and trade regulations as well as promote export and FDI.

Apart from simplifying business entry regulations and processes to promote a dynamic and thriving business sector, the county needs to use smart and enabling approach for the development of industrial parks formulating best international practices.

Indeed, focusing on skills development for men and women is vital for increasing firm productivity.

More importantly, the ongoing effort to produce competent workforce though expanded higher learning and TEVT institutions must be enhanced as more literate and trainable labour force would not only increase productivity in Ethiopia, but also make the country more attractive to international firms.

In truth, the government has to speed up measures to improve access to finance for firms especially "the missing middle," or small and medium sized enterprises as the majority of these companies are in need of financial support.

Hopefully, addressing constraints related to access to land and to electricity would be a measure step. By upgrading the power supply system through reinforcing transmission and distribution lines along with the new ones will obviously improve access to electricity to industrial areas and boost the electricity export.

Along with the reform aimed at making efficient and effective tax system a sort of facilitation and mechanism shall be devised for small and medium size enterprises for them to play due role in advancing nation's structural transformation.

Last but not least, local manufacturers need to be motivated and encouraged introducing various incentives. The privileges designated for local manufacturers to enter the industrial parks and other supports need to be materialized since it is an opportunity for them to acquire skill and technology transfer. Consequently, the local manufacturers would be a vehicle for the national transformation agenda of becoming lower-middle income country by 2025.