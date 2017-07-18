Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Rural Development Promotion and Preservation of National Culture and Heritage, George Magosvongwe has called on local executive authorities to take a leading role in the Monitoring and Evaluation of the Ease of Doing Business reforms.

Addressing Provincial Administrators and local executive authorities at a 100 days midterm review workshop on the of ease of doing business, in Harare on Monday, Magosvongwe said Provincial and District Administrators are expected to take a leading role in the Monitoring and Evaluation of the Ease of Doing Business reforms.

"The Ministry has started implementing the Rapid Results Approach under Ease of Doing Business and various targets have been set for the current 100 days, going forward it is expected that Provincial Administrators and District Administrators take a leading role in the monitoring and Evaluation of the reforms," said Magosvongwe.

He called on provincial and district administrators to reform their way of undertaking the Ease of Doing Business as the Ministry relies on information from the mentioned leadership.

"The Ministry will rely heavily on Provincial and District Administrators for Monitoring of Rural and Rural Local Authorities through systems visits. Our Provincial offices should also reform and implement Ease of Doing Business," said the Permanent Secretary.

Meanwhile Magosvongwe said the Rural Development Strategy is at its final stages and government is confident that the strategy will help in guiding development in all districts.