18 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Why Multinationals Are Wary of Partnering With NNPC - Official

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).
By Oladeinde Olawoyin

Many oil and gas companies operating in Nigeria shunned partnership deals with the research unit of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, due to negative perception about its work ethics, an official has said.

The Group General Manager, Research and Development of the NNPC, Bola Afolabi, who said this in Port Harcourt while briefing journalists, disclosed that the research unit of the oil corporation is manned by experts and professionals who can compete with their peers anywhere in the world.

Mr. Afolabi noted that this wrong perception had hindered many firms from partnering with the oil corporation, particularly its research unit.

"We are actually telling people what our capabilities are, what we can do," he said. But (the) orientation of people is that, 'Oh, they are government company'. We are changing that, we want people to know that we are capable. We are doing a lot, and everything starts from leadership.

"We have a great leadership in Abuja, from our GMD, (Dr.) Maikanti Bari and the COO, Ventures, (Dr.) Adeniran. These men are empowering us to go out. We are very proud that we have a leadership that has given us free hand to go out there and be the best we can be," Mr Afolabi said.

Mr. Afolabi explained further that Nigeria is blessed with some of the best brains in the world, adding that there are many of them at the research unit of the NNPC.

He pledged to "bring out the best from the professionals, towards positioning the unit on the path of sustainable growth and excellence."

Nigeria

Ishaku Pledges Maximum Security for Taraba Residents

Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku, has, for the umpteenth time, reaffirmed his readiness to protect the citizens and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.