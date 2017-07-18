18 July 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Chitipa MP Mukumbwa 'Surprised' and 'Delighted' By Cabinet Appointment - Everton Another New Entrant

By Judith Moyo

Chitipa Central MP Clement Mukumbwa (Democratic Progressive Party -DPP) has said he surprised but delighted that President Peter Mutharika has hired him into his lean cabinet.

Mukumbwa is the new entrant in Cabinet as Deputy Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare.

Another new entrant is Ntcheu North East MP Everton Chimulirenji AS Deputy Minister of Defence replacing sacked Vincent Ghambi.

Reacting to his appointment, Mukumbwa told Nyasa Times: "I was quite surprised but am I am genuinely delighted to be part of the government, I am delighted to be able to support Prident Professor Mutharika to ensure that we have a government capable of delivering on the people's wishes."

Here is the Cabinet:

President, Minister of Defence, Commander-in-chief: Arthur Peter Mutharika

Vice President, Minister Responsible for Disaster Relief Management and Public Events: Saulos Klaus Chilima

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development: Goodall Gondwe

Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism: Henry Mussa

Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare: Jean Kalilani

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development: Kondwani Nankhumwa

Minister of Health and Population: Atupele Muluzi

Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development: Francis Lazlo Kasaila

Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development: Joseph Mwanamvekha

Minister of Education, Science and Technology: Bright Msaka

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs: Samuel Batson Tembenu

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation: Emmanuel Fabiano

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security: Grace Obama Chiumia

Minister of Transport and Public Works: Jappie Chancy Mhango

Minister of Information and Communications Technology: Nicholas Dausi

Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development: Cecilia Chazama

Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining: Aggrey Masi

Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development: Anna Kachikho

Deputy Minister of Defence: Everton Chimulirenji

Deputy Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare: Clement Mukumbwa

Attorney General: Charles Mhango

