Chitipa Central MP Clement Mukumbwa (Democratic Progressive Party -DPP) has said he surprised but delighted that President Peter Mutharika has hired him into his lean cabinet.
Mukumbwa is the new entrant in Cabinet as Deputy Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare.
Another new entrant is Ntcheu North East MP Everton Chimulirenji AS Deputy Minister of Defence replacing sacked Vincent Ghambi.
Reacting to his appointment, Mukumbwa told Nyasa Times: "I was quite surprised but am I am genuinely delighted to be part of the government, I am delighted to be able to support Prident Professor Mutharika to ensure that we have a government capable of delivering on the people's wishes."
Here is the Cabinet:
President, Minister of Defence, Commander-in-chief: Arthur Peter Mutharika
Vice President, Minister Responsible for Disaster Relief Management and Public Events: Saulos Klaus Chilima
Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development: Goodall Gondwe
Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism: Henry Mussa
Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare: Jean Kalilani
Minister of Local Government and Rural Development: Kondwani Nankhumwa
Minister of Health and Population: Atupele Muluzi
Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development: Francis Lazlo Kasaila
Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development: Joseph Mwanamvekha
Minister of Education, Science and Technology: Bright Msaka
Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs: Samuel Batson Tembenu
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation: Emmanuel Fabiano
Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security: Grace Obama Chiumia
Minister of Transport and Public Works: Jappie Chancy Mhango
Minister of Information and Communications Technology: Nicholas Dausi
Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development: Cecilia Chazama
Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining: Aggrey Masi
Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development: Anna Kachikho
Deputy Minister of Defence: Everton Chimulirenji
Deputy Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare: Clement Mukumbwa
Attorney General: Charles Mhango