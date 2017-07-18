Nsanje — As Nsanje district is about to start Mass National identity Card registration in a few days time, District Commissioner, Gift Abraham Rapozo has warned traditional leaders in the district over providing evidence letters to people who are not Malawians as that will be tantamount to prosecution and dismissal.

Rapozo, during the District Task Force on Mass registration meeting Monday said the message should be clear to the traditional leaders that no foreigners should be given a chance to register.

He said he wants the task team to work hard so that Nsanje District is recognized as the best in as far as the country's registration process is concerned.

He said: "We have to be tough during this exercise as you are aware that we are bordering Mozambique, and a good number of Mozambicans are here. So, when sensitizing the communities on the registration, tell the traditional leaders not to provide letters of evidence otherwise, they will be punished severely.

"Even the immigration officers should be vigilant enough to ensure that only Malawians are registered. As Nsanje District, we want to have clean registration process."

Meanwhile, National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) and Chief Administration Officer (CAO) had a meeting with the traditional authorities to provide them with the necessary information as regards the mass registration exercise.

Nsanje NICE Civic Education Officer, Kondwani Malunga said the traditional leaders are crucial in as far as the registration process is concerned.

Kondwani said it was the wish of the District Commissioner and the entire task team to meet the traditional leaders so that they know their mandate in the registration process so that it should be successful.

"Traditional leaders are paramount to the process considering that we are bordering Mozambique.

The Mozambicans are living in the villages where traditional leaders are. Therefore, if these traditional leaders are given the right information then no foreigner will get registered.

Nsanje is among the districts which are under phase three of the mass registration which starts on July 21, 2017.