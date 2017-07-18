Nigeria: CAN Wants Security Beefed Up Against Rising Crime in Lagos

Chairman, Lagos State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, has commended the state government in its effort to combat the incidence of kidnapping and insurgence of Badoo cult group in Ikorodu. He, however, tasked the government to equip security operatives with more sophisticated weapons for effective performance of their duties.

Bamgbola spoke at a one-day intercessory prayer with the theme: "Let God Arise" organized by the body, which took place on Sunday evening at Chapel of Christ The Light, Alausa, Lagos State.

He lamented the recent unwholesome developments, which were alien in the state, ranging from kidnapping, Badoo menace, flooding, and insecurity, which necessitated them organising special prayers for peace in Lagos.

"No doubt, the security men are doing their job but I will plead with the government to equip them with more sophisticated weapons to tackle the challenges of insecurity in the state while security operatives should not only depend on their arms but pray to God for effectiveness in their calling to defend the citizens."

He called on the people of Lagos to be vigilant and not keep quiet whenever they observe strange development in their communities, but rather immediately alert security personnel nearest to them.

Meanwhile, the guest speaker, Toyin Ibitoye, at The Harvestworld Church's programme tagged: 'Unscripted' has reiterated the need for young persons to understand their roles in the society and the opportunities they have.

The sports journalist and media manager for Super Eagles said there were restrictions people placed on themselves that God didn't put on them, as according to him, he was trained by a very strict and religious mother, who viewed playing football as worldly.

"The was no television, no watching of football. They were all worldly. But today, opportunities are limitless, we cannot as Christians fold our hands and not get engaged in the things that matter to us. The grace of God is bigger and stronger than whatever influence the world can have. Like we always said, nobody can be in politics and be clean. That is undermining the power of God," he said.

The church overseer, Pastor Yinka Adesanya, said many young people committed suicide because nobody was willing to listen to them, adding that we live in a country where everybody goes about their own businesses.Adesanya stated that Unscripted was an avenue to listen to the problems of young people between ages 18 and 40.