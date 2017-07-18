President Peter Mutharika's aide Symon Vuwa-Kaunda is in the news for wrong reasons having overstepped his mandate when he called a magistrate and the police to meddle in a court case.

Kaunda, who is presidential adviser on unity and parliamentary affairs, asked the Magistrate in Nkhatabay Anthony Banda in a phone over the arrrest of taxi and minibus drivers .

He also queried Police for prosecuting them and the Magistrate on his determination to convict them.

The drivers were convicted on Friday and Kaunda demanded they be given fines and not custodial sentence.

Controversial Vuwa Kaunda, a former Cabinet Minister and member of parliament for Nkhatabay Central, has confirmed calling the magistrate and the police, but argued that was merely pleading with them to give non custodial sentences.

"I was appealing to them to release the eight minibus and taxi drivers on bail," said Kaunda.

Judiciary spokesman Mlenga Mvula said Magisrrate Banda "did not fo anything wrong."