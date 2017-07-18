17 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Cricket - England and South Africa Start With Clean Slate in Women's World Cup Semi-Final

By Antoinette Muller

South Africa might have already lost to England in the World Cup, but the two sides have all to play for when they square off in the semi-final on Tuesday.

Tammy Beaumont says England's victory over South Africa earlier in the group stage of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 will count for nothing when the two sides face each other in the semi-final in Bristol on Tuesday.

England has won six WWC games in a row - including a 68-run victory over South Africa - following their opening defeat by India. South Africa has won four, lost two and had one game washed out due to rain.

But with a place in the Lord's final the prize for Tuesday's winner, Beaumont says both teams go into the game with a clean slate.

She said: "We did beat them in the group game, but it is going to be a clean slate on Tuesday with a lot more to play for and they will come out hard and try and make up for that defeat in the group stages.

"We have put the loss to India behind us and we have gone from strength to strength as...

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

