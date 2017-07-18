South Africa: Churches and Other Religious Institutions Can Contribute to SA's Recovery

opinion

For some time we've been warned of the ticking time bomb we're sitting on in South Africa. In the process of looking for a moral compass, returning to basic values is a good place to start.

The ancient call "where will our help come from?" of the psalmist in the much loved Psalm 121 surely seems applicable for our nation at this time. It expresses something of a yearning in desperation, almost on the brink of despair.

For some time we've been warned of the ticking time bomb we're sitting on in South Africa. And here and there we've experienced the time bomb of inequality coupled with high rates of youth unemployment already exploding during continual service delivery protests across the country. Local communities like Masiphumelele, Noordhoek, and Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay, seem to be in different stages of disintegration.

Elsewhere, a psalm advises not to trust princes, which is equally advisable in the South African context. Our political leadership is continually failing us although this phenomenon is not just limited to our nation.

One only has to look to the United States to at least be encouraged that we're not alone in having to face this dilemma. The global...