South Africa: Removal of Pravin Gordhan - SACP Deputy Mapaila's Affidavit Could Reveal Intelligence Report's Role in Reshuffle

President Jacob Zuma has survived through controlling key state institutions, especially the intelligence services. That soon could be exposed.



In March, the South African Communist Party's (SACP) Solly Mapaila made a rare announcement. He exposed details of a recent meeting with ANC leaders, where President Jacob Zuma pushed to replace the finance minister at the time, Pravin Gordhan, and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas. Zuma wanted to appoint Brian Molefe as finance minister, claiming Gordhan and Jonas planned to work with international banks to overthrow the state.

Mapaila compared the intelligence report the president presented in the meeting - evidence to support his plan - with the Special Browse 'Mole' Report used in Zuma's battles with former President Thabo Mbeki. "I was shot and left dead for that report. Now it's back on steroids," said Mapaila.

The SACP has since taken action. The party has recently been one of Zuma's strongest critics, with Mapaila, who was appointed deputy general secretary at the party's conference last week, most vocal. On Sunday, he announced he'd submitted an affidavit to the Inspector-General of Intelligence to investigate the report Zuma presented at the meeting in March.

"I've noticed many lies being said...