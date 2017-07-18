16 July 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Seifu Ambaye Buys Majority Shares of Akir Construction

Tagged:

Related Topics

Seifu Ambaye, chief executive officer (CEO) of Tekeleberhan Ambaye Construction Plc (TACON), purchased 80pc of Akir Construction Plc on June 20, 2017, with 16 million Br.

The shares for Akir Construction were previously owned by Awotahegn Kiros, founder of the company, who owned 80pc with 18,000 shares, and Tsion Awotahegn owns the remaining 20pc of the company's shares.

Seifu's brother, Yekonoamlak Ambaye, general manager of Yutaf Aluminum Plc, bought 20pc of the shares of Akir. He paid a total of four million Birr to acquire 2,000 shares from Tsion, and 2,000 shares from Awotahegn.

The sale of the shares makes the two brothers owners of Akir, with a total cost of 20 million Br. The same amount was registered as the company's total capital on the day of the sale.

Akir Construction was established three decades ago and has been involved in several mega road projects like Beredimtu to Emin, Gerecha, Zada to Wechecha and Sawela to Kako road projects. However, the company has reportedly been criticised for delays in finishing projects including the Jiggiga to Wechale road project.

The company is currently undertaking projects which have a total value of 2.3 billion Br, which is going to be transferred to the new owners.

Ethiopia

Accelerating Structural Economic Transformation

On various occasions, a number of international organizations have confirmed Ethiopia's remarkable economic growth… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.