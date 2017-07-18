18 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: No Major Incidents in Ongoing Campaigns, Say Police

Security situation during the ongoing presidential campaigns is "generally calm" with no major incidents, Police have said.

Police Spokesperson Theos Badege said that although the force has put in place "extra caution" to ensure safety of people, "Rwandans have continued to exhibit the highest spirit of vigilance and respect for the law while exercising their electoral rights on campaign sites or in communities."

"There has only been one incident where a truck was involved in an accident in Gasaka Sector in Nyamagabe District, injuring two people," Badege said.

"Motorists must abide by traffic rules and regulations during the presidential campaigns to prevent accidents. Elections do not replace existing laws.

"We have witnessed some reckless and risky behaviour during the campaigns. Some motorcyclists ride without helmets, and with passengers seated in unlawful and risky manner that can cause fatal accidents."

He warned against speeding, over-loading and dangerous maneuvers.

"While exercising your electoral rights, you should do it in a manner that doesn't violate other laws or rights of others," Badege said.

