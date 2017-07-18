Ethiopia: City Construction Bureau Suspends 116 Contracts

The Addis Ababa Construction Bureau (AACB) has suspended the contracts of 116 small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for not being loyal to the contracts to which they were bound.

"Most of them have performance problems related to quality and time management," said Yonas Ayalew, head of AACB.

The contractors have a grade of six up to nine, but have drawbacks in the utilisation of time and money, according to Yonas.

Currently, the Bureau is reviewing the claims of 10 of the contractors who have appealed to the Bureau.

If the contractors manage to justify their claim, they will continue the job after the six-month injunction period, in which they get capacity -building training that will help them manage their job better, according to the Bureau.

"Termination of contract does not mean revocation," said Yonas. "It is just giving them time to recover from their drawbacks by providing them capacity-building training."