Ethiopia: Social Services Against Social Orders

Sociological research findings, since the industrial revolution, have been showing that there are prevailing 'inequalities' among the urban population. Because of ostensibly new complications in urban social life, people of different classes have been created with their distinct social behaviours. These behaviours have not been limited to the early industrial cities in the West; they are found to be huge issues in the relationships of Ethiopian neighbourhoods.

The relationship of the house lessee and the lesser beckoned the defeat of Ethiopian mores by new social facts, resident denial. The resident denial brought a multi-fold life challenge to identity card (ID) lacking. Because, social services today, are linked to identity tenure.

In almost all cases, people living in rented houses face the multidimensional challenges brought about by 'ID lacking'. In spite of the government regulations that demand two years stay in the Kebele for the visibility of affording ID cards, innumerable people, no matter how long they lived in the city, have remained "ID-less".

The lack of ID compelled residents to be denied social services because many services given by the government oblige "residents" to bring Kebele ID cards. Especially, these days, commodities and services offered by the government at a relatively lower price, such as edible oil, sugar, powder and other things earnestly demand an ID. Thus far, employment, health services, association memberships, contractual agreements, and so forth cannot be overtaken without a Kebele ID.

Condominium houses are the other discriminative services for people in Addis Abeba. They are unimaginable to afford for the majority of young workers in many sectors, both governmental and private, in the city. Because, the prerequisite to be a beneficiary is having the Kebele ID, which, they lack for good!

I say, "They lack it for good!" because, unless they do have the ID, they cannot have a house; and they cannot have the ID for they do not have a house. Hence, they do not have a way to have both. This is, in my view, a double standard in the denial of the resident!

Both issuance of ID cards and owning houses strictly lend oneself (the lessee group) to suffer a lot, ultimately, leading to homelessness. And I said it, "denial of the resident" because these people are not privileged with dweller rights. Obviously, they are not aliens; they are human beings who live in rented rooms. They dwell in the Kebele, though they are denied the services from the Kebele and other bigger institutions.

Why are citizens denied social services for the very reason they don't have an ID card?

Obtaining social services demands showing up with an identity card, at the point of service delivery. These services are provided for citizens so that the impact of continuous inflation can be minimised.

Nonetheless, if these services are meant for citizens' equal opportunity, is it apt to strand those who do not have ID cards from social services, realising that they are citizens?

Does it mean the citizens are only those who have ID cards?

Is it even necessary to ask for an ID card to identify an Ethiopian for the sake of citizenship, while citizens are known in more ways than one?

Why an ID for social service-selling consumption goods?

It seems contentious to determine what caused denial, in relation to identity.

Would it rather be the unintended consequence, malfunction or dysfunction of ID?

Because the fundamental purpose that an ID card is given to citizens is open for debate. Consequences or dysfunctions impact peoples' experience at the different points between possessing the ID card and lacking it; whether problematic or meritorious.

Would these things have happened if IDs were not there? One of the whys and wherefores for the emergence of stranding behaviour is the diminishing trend in the most vital resource of social lives. When social bonds between the lesser and lessee diminish, lessees tend to make networks outside their living context.

Those who live renting houses think some day they will be forced to leave the house; because increasingly adding the price of rent is intolerable by their income. So, they often deem it as unnecessary to make deep personal relationships with owners for that short period.

Hence, lessees develop relationships far from their residence. They prefer solicitous personal relationships with some people in the workplace, ex-classmates, virtually on social media, different club-mates, with compatriots and people who they grew up with. This leads to the paradigm shift for understanding the essence of social capital itself.

Technology has changed the form and content of social capital. Today, values and patterns of relationships are transformed. Social capital is being taken over by the virtual cyber capital. In as much as the relationships between the lesser and the lessee are 'valueless' and pattern dynamic, that often leads the second to renunciation.

Hence, owners see rented persons as others - "who do not have". Lessees in return, adhere and instil that owners have power. They can compel them to leave their house if they wish to. Owners show that they are generous and humanely; because they do not increase the price of rent every month, unlike their neighbours, though they could also have done the same.

This creates fear and tension to the lessees, in the first place. Because, the lessees deduce one-day owners will add price, or force them to leave. Second, the lessees forget every right they have and supplicate to live by the goodwill of owners. This brings lessees' horizon of imagination to be in psychological imprisonment!

The lessee could not have the freedom to think about the outside world, other than spending money, hustling and so on. This disturbs the use of human upper consciousness and causes longitudinally multidimensional problems. The effects of slowed development of human consciousness, in the end, and the face of challenges in undergoing homelessness together with estrangement from social services make the poorness more than a double standard.

The job of the lessee, the workplace of the lessee, even name of the lessee is unknown for people living in the same compound. This condition paves the way for people to deny one another. The loose interaction of people, both the lessee and lesser, including children, stay out of the home environment for the whole day.

Residents come to the home in the late evening and exit early in the morning. This does not give them a chance to face each other and chat and develop relationships. In such circumstances, a person living for many years, just next door, inside the same compound, stays unknown. Let alone perpetuating communal interests and standards that govern routines, conventional values are not any more functional to guide their relationships.

Today, in many occasions, our people introduce themselves by pseudonyms. Unless it is a regular and prearranged contact, they do not tell their real name at their first encounter. This is becoming the salient facet of the youth culture, particularly.

Is it healthy to make situations of our life suspicious; as if everyone is spying? I ought to leave all the answers of these questions for the curious researcher. Our fathers, even many of us, greet people anywhere warmly, whether or not we have any relationship or prior acquaintance with them. It has been fine!

Nevertheless, these days, exchange of warm greetings between anonymous persons in the street is the heritage of only rural tradition-bounded people. Children will hear it like a tale. Values of Western culture, like individualism, are overwhelming the society. The Western culture is gradually replacing patterns of the social life in the country.

Today is the time people feel alone in the middle of the crowd. Friends chat overseas. People sitting on the same desk do not talk to each other. They instead talk to persons from afar through their mobile devices.

No matter whether someone is new or familiar to the fellow beside them, it is the same. Greeting for both is conceived as an interruption. So, they do not disturb. This is appearing to be the standard of the day.

These replenishing social behaviours altogether have affected the social order that served the Ethiopian society for centuries.

It has affected not only the social order but has also fortified inequalities and brought denial of residents. Denial of the resident in relationships, in turn, has brought estrangements from social services.

These prohibitions from services again ignite the inequalities and compel the denied to make a class of their own. Inevitably, a class of stranded residents comes into existence, and continues to extend the life of the vicious circle. Overall, it has to be given the due attention by people and government policymakers!

Desalegn Birara (Abalomender@gmail.com) Is a Sociologist and Ethnographic Heritage Curator At the Authority for Research & Conservation of Cultural Heritage (Arcch).