16 July 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: New 328,000 Businesses Get Licenses

The Addis Ababa City Administration has granted 328,000 trade licenses in the past fiscal year. This has helped the city administration to attain 88pc of its target. Besides issuing business licenses, the city administration also processed 235,496 license renewals and registered 40,190 new businesses, falling short of its plan to grant 50,000.

This was asserted during the nine-month budget report of the Addis Ababa City Administration presented by the Mayor of Addis Abeba, Diriba Kuma, to the Addis Ababa City Administration Council.

The report also indicated that in some areas the city administration met its target, one of such is controlling illegal trade activity which has shown improvements as compared to previous years. Also, the city administration gave warning letters to 13,000 traders and revoked the licenses of 156 businesses in the city.

In a bid to stabilise the market, the city administration distributed 1.5 million quintals of wheat, one million quintals of sugar as well as 65 million litres of oil in the past fiscal year.

