Nigeria: Ibadan Master Plan to End Flooding Ready - Ajimobi

Ibadan — Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, yesterday said the state government would leave no stone unturned to end natural disasters, especially flooding, occasioned by haphazard building of structures in Ibadan.

He said this while receiving the final draft of a 20-year Ibadan city master plan from the representatives of Design and Architecture Bureau Consulting Engineers, led by the Project Manager, Yann Leclerq, at his office.

The master plan, which is the first in the history of the state, covers the original 11 councils of Ibadan. It assessed the state's natural environment, flooding history, transport, infrastructure, housing and population, among others.

To ensure a holistic solution to the menace, Ajimobi said that plans were on to also develop the Ibadan drainage and solid waste master plans to enhance infrastructural development and future expansion of the city.

He added that lack of a workable master plan contributed to the vulnerability of the city leading to natural disasters, such as the flooding witnessed on August 26, 2011.

He said that designated routes for intra and inter-city rail system would be incorporated into the final document to take advantage of the Lagos-Ibadan rail line.

"I will also want the consultants to incorporate how we can cope with and improve on the existing structures and settlements. It will give us legitimacy to remove illegal structures on flood plains."

Briefing members of the state executive council, Leclerq stated that the draft master plan reflected the immediate and future needs of residents of the city. Meanwhile, the Lagos State chapter of the Nigerian Environmental Society (NES) has pledged its support for the state government to cushion the effects of flooding on its residents.

Floods had caused severe damages to residents of the state in recent times, leading to loss of property and abandonment of homes.The NES chairman, Eugene Itua in a statement assured residents of the state, especially those ravaged by the flood that it would collaborate with the state government to tackle the problem, by engaging environmental professionals.

He revealed that a permanent framework was being put in place to end flooding now and in the future.