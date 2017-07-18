Nigeria: MTN Empowers Youths With Musical Skills

Telecommunications giant, MTN, has honed the musical talents of 26 youths through its foundation (MTNF) in partnership with the Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON).

To this end, the beneficiaries, the 10th set, were at the weekend turned out as MTN/MUSON Scholars in Onikan, Lagos.

Speaking at the event where the trainees exhibited their skills, Director, MTNF, Dennis Okoro, noted: "I must commend the students and the board of MUSON for living the values of the initiative as enabled by MTN Foundation through the years. We have no doubt that you will make this country proud with your acquired skills."

The foundation's Executive Secretary, NonnyUgboma, who lauded the tenacity and dedication of the graduates, said: "Your tenacity, hard work and dedication to your craft have inspired us to extend the same opportunity given you to others yearly.

"The rigour you have displayed in the two years of this programme will serve you well in the real world. It is highly competitive out there, but if you keep working hard and stay true to yourself, you will be successful." Director of the MUSON School of Music, Marion Akpata, said the beneficiaries performed excellently and thanked the foundation for investing in Nigerian youths.