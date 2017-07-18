South Africa: Richmond Residents Want Speedy Arrest After Municipal Manager's Death

There are still no arrests in the murder of Richmond municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole more than four months after his fatal shooting in March.

Sithole was assassinated outside a local police station after being lured out of his office, the Democratic Alliance said on Monday.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi would only say that "there are no arrests, investigations are continuing" when speaking to News24 on Monday.

DA Member of Parliament Dean Macpherson said Sithole was a crusader against corruption in the municipality.

Sithole supported the DA's objection to appointing more full-time councillors in the cash strapped municipality, Macpherson said.

Macpherson alleged that Sithole's "push for clean governance did not sit well within factions in the ANC, which ultimately led to his untimely death".

"Of serious concern to Richmond residents is that 133 days since his murder, there has not been a single arrest nor any further information or update on the investigation," he said.

Commission

It is highly suspicious that a person is gunned down outside a police station and there are no witnesses to account for what happened and no arrests have been made, he added.

"Worse still, Sithole's assassination is not part of the Premier's Commission of Inquiry into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal. This has only heightened the anxiety of those who would want to see justice done and the perpetrators held to account for this heinous act," he said.

The Moerane Commission, led by Advocate Marumo Moerane, which is investigating political killings resumed on Monday in Durban. The Commission is looking into the underlying factors into the killings in the province.

Since Sithole's death, deputy mayor Thandazile Phoswa was gunned down in April and local ANC ward councillor Sfiso Mkhize was fatally shot on June 30.

ANC KZN provincial secretary Super Zuma said instead of pointing fingers, the DA should give evidence to the police. "If the DA has facts and information, they should go to the police, law enforcement agencies and to the commission of inquiry so that the perpetrators would be arrested. We (ANC) also want the perpetrators to be brought to book," Zuma said.

The municipality was not immediately available for comment. Last week, three ANC councillors including Sindiso Magaqa, former ANC Youth League secretary general, were shot and injured in Ibisi area in Umzimkhulu while they were returning from a meeting.

Magaqa, Nonsikelelo Mafa and Jabu Mzizi are currently in a critical but stable condition in hospital. Mulaudzi said no arrest has been made for their shooting.

