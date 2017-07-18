South Africa: Security Guards Demand to Be In-Sourced By Tshwane

Hundreds of security guards marched to Tshwane House in Pretoria CBD on Monday, demanding that City of Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga permanently employ 3 000 security guards and end outsourcing.

The group of about 300 protesters and movement #OutSourcingMustFall said that Msimanga had not been engaging with the affected security guards and that there had been no dialogue in terms of insourcing the security guards.

Mpho Morolane, an activist with #OutSourcingMustFall, said the aim of the protest was to make Msimanga engage with them.

"He has been lying consistently, saying that he is engaging with the affected workers and that is not true. There were emails that were sent to him.

We tried to schedule an appointment with him several times. He is not responding ... instead, we hear he has been engaging with other political parties," said Morolane.

"The municipality must do away with outsourcing so all the workers here can be employed permanently so their dignity can be restored."

MMC for Community Safety Alderman Kissoonduth said the city noted the "unlawful protest action", despite the assurance by Msimanga that security guards will have access to opportunities within the city on a needs basis.

"Despite the fact that we have continuously expressed our commitment to a free, democratic and constructive labour relations and engagement environment, today's protest action comes as a surprise," said Msimanga in a statement.

"In dealing with the issue of security guards, it is important to note that the city could not continue paying in excess of R200m a year to the existing security companies. It is well known that R200m a year is simply unsustainable for the city when there are other, more affordable options at our disposal."

He said they could not afford to absorb every contract worker into the city due to the "precarious financial position in which we find ourselves".

The city will be deploying an additional 1 187 police officers who would collectively provide security services at the city's properties. "Security personnel will have access to these opportunities on a needs basis."

Contracts with several security companies who rendered security guard services will not be renewed due to budgetary constraints, he said.

