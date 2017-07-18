Kenya: Nyahururu Golfer Kimemia Claims Tournament Title

Veteran Nyahururu golfer Robert Kimemia carded 37 points to emerge overall winner of Panari Group of Hotels tournament at the par 72 Nyahururu Sports Club course at the weekend.

The handicap 12 Kimemia bogeyed six holes at the back nine for 18 points at the front nine while a birdie at the 15th saw him in with 19 points, to beat men's winner Boniface Waikwa on countback.

"The long wait at the tee was rather discouraging but I overcame it and thanks to my team-mates, I brought a good score though it would have been better," said Kimemia.

High handicapper John Mark posted 36 points to beat Mose Sammy on countback for third place.

Taking the gross title in the event which attracted 95 players was Njoro's J. Chege on 79 gross and Karen's Kingori Kariuki emerged the best guest with 36 points, winning by a point from Cleophas Makau.

In third place was G. Mulandi (33 points), and in the ladies section, Njoro's Susan Minjire won with 30 points and Mary Mburu was the best lady guest with 33 points. She won by two points from Sophie Githuku as S.K. Kariuki was the staff winner on 32 points followed in second place by Charles Kikuvi on 27 points.

Paul Ndirangu was top caddie on 37 points. Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony, Panari Group managing director, Patrick Marekia, thanked residents of Nyahururu and Laikipia County as well as others from Nairobi for their support.

At Kiambu, handicap 10 Chris Kieu carded 43 points to win the Kenya Dairy Board tournament by three points from John Gitau and Patrick Kamugi who posted 40 points each as George Kamau on 39 was third in the men's section. One of the club's leading golfers John Ngure won the gross on three over par 75 gross.