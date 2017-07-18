18 July 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Government Directs Marking, Signage of Completed Highways

By Clement Nwoji

Abuja — The Federal Government has directed the immediate marking and signage of all completed federal highways.The Director, Highways Planning and Development, Chukwunwike Uzo, disclosed this at the ongoing five-day meeting of the national council of works in Abuja.

He said the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, gave the directive.According to him, the works and housing sector would collaborate with the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC) to roll out the signage within one month.

He said it would assist travellers and first-time visitors a hitch-free movement and directional location.The theme of the meeting was: "Adequate traffic signage: An essential key for highways infrastructure, safety and comfort."

Uzo explained that the country had been paying attention to big projects, while neglecting little things that could impact positively on the people.He said: "We want to take our destiny in our hands and provide the necessary facilities to make the country visitors-friendly. We have to be like other countries or even better.

"The road signage would help road enforcement officers to manage traffic properly, because they would give direction to road users about kilometers to enable travellers to have an idea about where they are.

He said the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) would produce the signage to a nationwide uniformity.The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mohammed Bukar, said the forum was necessary to solve problems associated with construction and maintenance of roads in the country.

