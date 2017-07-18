Kenya: President Kenyatta Promises to Prosecute Corrupt Governors

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday continued his campaigns at the Coast with a warning that his administration will prosecute corrupt governors if he is re-elected.

"If we are re-elected in August, there are some governors who stole public funds and we shall arrest them," said President Kenyatta at Ganze trading centre. "Your governor being one of them."

The President, who was accompanied by his deputy William Ruto in their Jubilee Party campaigns in Tana River, Kilifi and Lamu counties, accused Nasa leaders of dividing the country along tribal lines.

UNITING KENYANS

"While we are busy uniting Kenyans, Nasa top leaders are busy dividing you, since that is their only tool for votes," said President Kenyatta.

Speaking at Mariakani Secondary School in Kilifi County, he announced the creation of four sub-counties -- Chonyi and Kauma in Kilifi County and Kinango and Samburu in Kwale.

Sub-county officers will be posted there immediately.

Mr Ruto dismissed Nasa's calls to implement the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) report, saying it would divide Kenyans along tribal lines.

"This country is not ready to go back to cases but forge ahead," said Mr Ruto.

CREATE JOBS

President Kenyatta also criticised opponents of the standard gauge railway (SGR), saying it will spur industrial development and create jobs. He announced that the Mariakani-Bamba road, which is under construction, will be extended to Kilifi Town.

"We, as Jubilee, have an agenda for Kenya as opposed to our Nasa competitors, who have no agenda but to insult me," said President Kenyatta, adding that he will not lose sleep over insults.

Earlier in Tana River, the two leaders reached out to residents, who overwhelmingly voted for opposition in 2013, to support their party in the elections.

Thanking them for ending inter-clan clashes, the Head of State urged them to reject the opposition's empty rhetoric.

CURFEW

He said he was ready to remove the curfew imposed on the area is residents help the police to weed out the killers.

The Lamu port, he said, will start receiving ships next year and help to get market for livestock in the Middle East.

Tarmacking of Garsen-Lamu road had started, said the President. Women who deliver in public hospitals will be given a one-year NHIF card for free treatment, he added and reiterated Jubilee pledge of free secondary education from January.

He said Tana River residents were for the first time enjoying electricity. Acreage under irrigation had increased, he said, and 250,000 acres at Galana-Kulalu set aside as a corridor for pastoralists to take their livestock to watering points.