Kenya: Ouma Ton Lifts Swamibapa to League Win

Kenya's former cricket captain, Morris Ouma, who turns up for Swamibapa in Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) super league, smashed a scintillating century on Sunday as the league entered the second week at Ruaraka Sports Club, Nairobi.

Ouma scored 109 runs that came off 102 deliveries that included seven fours and five towering sixes as his team beat Ruaraka Sports Club by 180 runs.

Swamibapa, who finished second in the league last season behind Stray Lions, amassed 331 runs for the loss of six wickets. Ouma shared a third wicket partnership of 176 with Krishna Katukala (87 off 83 balls with six boundaries and a six).

It was the best stand for the side. Naman Patel (49 off 54 balls with eight fours), Ravi Kumar (37 off 21 balls with four sixes) and Alex Obanda (22 off 29 balls with two fours) were the other batsmen who did well with the bat.

Devendra Poriya (1/44), Purshtam Vikariya (1/66), Varunesh Sharma (1/31), Rohit Halai (1/41) and Sanjay Parmar (1/46) were Ruaraka wicket takers.

In Ruaraka's innings the batsmen were routed for a paltry 151. Sanjay Parmar (43 off 52 balls with five fours and a six top scored for the side while Mitesh Sanghani (3/24) and Jadavji Bhimji (3/33) were Swamibapa's main wicket takers.

At Nairobi Gymkhana the home team (80 all out in 20.2 overs) proved to be no match to Sikh Union (281 for 9 in 30 overs), who beat them by 201 runs. In Nairobi West Lions beat Cutchi Leva by seven wickets. Obuya Academy lost to hosts Sir Ali Muslim Club by 146 runs.