18 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Leaked Video Manipulated, FRSC Says - Absolves Officials of Blame

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, on Tuesday said the recent video showing its officials assaulting the driver of a moving vehicle in the FCT was manipulated.

The Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement issued by the Public Education Officer of the FRSC, Bisi Kazeem, in Abuja.

Mr. Oyeyemi said investigation revealed that the video released by the driver of the vehicle only told one side of the story, adding that the driver would be prosecuted to deter others.

"An investigation panel revealed that a patrol team flagged down a driver for routine checks.

"When his car was to be impounded for running foul of traffic laws, a female staff was attached to the offender's vehicle.

"She was to accompany the vehicle to a nearby FRSC office for other necessary processes as contained in the operational procedure to be effected, but the driver sped away with the female staff.

"A patrol team, obviously concerned about the motive of the fleeing driver, had to apply force to rescue the female operative.

"The manipulated video which the suspect released afterward only told one side of the story. The Corps is determined to follow through with the suspect's prosecution as a deterrent," the corps marshal said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the video, which surfaced on Facebook on Wednesday, shows a female FRSC officer wrestling for the control of the moving with the driver.

The video also caught an FRSC patrol van apparently in pursuit of the vehicle.

Toward the end of the video, a male officer jumped out of the FRSC van and smashed the front window on the passenger side of the car.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Ishaku Pledges Maximum Security for Taraba Residents

Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku, has, for the umpteenth time, reaffirmed his readiness to protect the citizens and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.