Zimbabwe: Soldier Driving Without Licence Jailed for Killing Cyclist

Mutare — A Zimbabwe National Army officer who knocked down and killed a cyclist while driving without a licence was Thursday jailed for three months.

Rodney Mukwananzi, 23, of Piki Village, Zimunya, appeared before magistrate Tendai Mahwe facing charges of driving without a licence and culpable homicide after he killed one Admire Kamutingondo.

Mukwananzi pleaded guilty to the charges.

On the first count of driving without a licence, Mukwananzi was sentenced to two months in jail with an alternative to pay $250 fine.

For the culpable homicide count, the gunman was hit with one-month prison sentence with an alternative to pay $100 fine.

Mukwananzi was banned from driving for six months.

Prosecutors told the court that on June 4 at around 1500 hours, Mukwananzi was driving a Suzuki vehicle along Mutare-Nyanga road with three passengers on board.

Upon approaching the 10-kilometre peg, the soldier hit the cyclist Kamutingondo who was trying to cross the road.

The now deceased was rushed to Mutare provincial hospital where he was pronounced dead on admission.