Kenya: Fred Matiang'i Orders Officers to Inspect Schools Thrice a Week

Photo: Derick Luvega/Daily Nation

Fred Matiang'i (standing), the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Science and Technology, at Chango Primary School in Vihiga (file photo).

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has ordered education officers to carry out inspection of schools three times a week.

Dr Matiang'i said the strict measure targeting basic education institutions will help the government to assess the quality of teaching and learning and the pupils' welfare.

Speaking in Kajiado County after officially opening the Amboseli International School, he said inspections must not just focus on how children receive learning instructions.

"There can be no quality education if teachers are not in class and if there are no instructional materials," said Mr Matiang'i, adding: "We should raise our children to be happy and confident in life."

QUALITY STANDARDS

The directive was made in the wake of a series of inspections conducted by the CS in several schools countrywide, where he found that quality standards were wanting in many of them.

Among the major concerns noted during the tours that drew criticism from some quarters were teacher absenteeism, poor learning infrastructure, lack of adequate learning resources such as books--despite government funding--pathetic sleeping facilities and poor meals for students in boarding schools.

WRITE REPORTS

Quality Assurance and Standards Officers will now spend three days in the field inspecting schools within their jurisdictions and only two days in their offices.

They will then be required to write a report on their observations, including recommendations.

Dr Matiang'i also stressed the need for schools offering the international curriculum to ensure that their students study the history of Kenya and also Kiswahili up to Grade 9, which is the equivalent of Form Two under the 8-4-4 system of education.