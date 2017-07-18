President Robert Mugabe's motorcade was involved in two seperate accidents Saturday as the veteran leader returned home from Singapore where he had gone for medical treatment.

The first incident at Harare International Airport left the 93-year-old leader's wife injured and requiring treatment at a city hospital while the second mishap saw a motorcycle outrider crash into another vehicle.

Mugabe had gone to Singapore on July 7 for a what officials described as a routine medical check, his third such trip this year.

According to State media reports, the first incident occurred as the couple were leaving the airport for their plush private Harare home.

The driver of Mugabe's Zim 1 Mercedes limousine set off before the First Lady had properly got into the vehicle. She tried get away from the car but suffered a slight injury on her ankle which required hospital treatment.

The motorcade was later involved in another incident when a motorcycle outrider crashed into an Isuzu pick-up truck along Airport Road. The biker suffered a fractured arm but is expected to make a full recovery.

In a statement explaining the Grace Mugabe injury, presidential spokesman George Charamba said; "First Lady, Dr Grace Mugabe, suffered some soft tissue bruising on the right ankle as a result of a freak car incident at the Harare International Airport early this morning.

"The incident happened as the First Couple, which had just alighted from an overseas trip, was about to leave the Harare International Airport for the Residence.

"The First Lady was taken to local facilities where doctors examined and treated the bruise. The examining doctors confirmed that she suffered no major injury.

"At the time of her discharge, which was about an hour later, she complained of pain from the hurt ankle.

"His Excellency the President, accompanied by Mr (Simba) and Mrs (Bona) Chikore, was with the First Lady throughout the examination, treatment and subsequent discharge. The First Lady is recovering at home."