Liberia: GSA Road Residents Living in Fear

Residents of the GSA Road Community in Paynesville, outside Monrovia are said to be living in perpetual fear due to an alleged increasing wave of attack and robbing of peaceful residents including victimized officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) both in the day and night hours.

The residents who begged for anonymity for fear for being harmed by criminals, claim that the criminals believed to be motorcyclists are armed with dangerous weapons including long knifes and scissors, attacking peaceful citizens who walk along the GSA Road both at night and day.

A prominent cleric who has a church in the GSA Road Community says he and his congregation have reportedly rescued several affected and terrified residents, some of whom were raped by their captives.

The anonymous cleric says residents of the area have rescued a female and male police officers who were attacked and reportedly robbed at separate dates and times at the intersection of the GSA Road Community and retrieved some of the stolen materials.

The cleric says those that were arrested were surrendered to the LNP depot at Joe Bar in Paynesville, but were later allegedly released by the Magisterial Court due to the failures of the victims to follow-up their cases.

The Chairman of the GSA Motor Cycle Union only identified as Emmanuel, tells this paper that the union is able to apprehend some of those engaging in the attack and robbing of peaceful citizens.

But he denies claims in the area that those attacking and robbing peaceful people are bike operators in the GSA Road Community, adding that he and his colleagues have arrested and turned over to the Zone Five depot some individuals caught in the attack and stealing of peoples' belongings.

Meanwhile, the GSA Road Community residents have begun the operation of a night time Watch Forum to curtail the wave of criminal activities there. But they have called on the LNP to deploy men to work along with them and provide guidance in the process.