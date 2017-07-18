17 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: U.S. Firm Gets Lion's Share of KQ Fees

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mugambi Mutegi

The US-based advisory firm spearheading Kenya Airways'  balance sheet restructuring will get the lion's share of the Sh1.4 billion budgeted for payment to transaction advisers.

PJT Partners, which was appointed the national carrier's restructuring adviser in February 2016, will receive the huge payout, which includes expenses incurred during the negotiations.

Audit firm Deloitte will also receive part of this money as the carrier's independent transaction adviser, according to a circular that KQ has sent to its shareholders.

New-York based White & Case (KQ's international counsel) and Coulson Harney (their local lawyers) will also pocket a large portion of the Sh1 billion set aside for legal advisory work.

This bill includes the amount each company invoiced as well as the incidental costs incurred when the legal and transaction advisers were negotiating with the airline's lessors, the government and the Kenyan banks, all of which KQ is footing.

"The payment to transaction advisers is mainly to PJT. It also includes all costs we incurred when negotiation to change terms with our creditors and lessors," Mr Mbuvi Ngunze, KQ adviser and former chief executive, said in an interview.

"KQ is bearing the costs for all stakeholders involved in this transaction be it at the legal or financial advisory level."

"Other advisers", including Redhouse Public Relations, will pocket about Sh31 million for their services. Kestrel Capital is listed as the airline's sponsoring broker.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.