Liberia: Liberty Party Accuses Ruling Party of Violating Code of Conduct

Monrovia — Liberty Party (UP) has complained the ruling Unity Party (UP) and its Secretary General, Lenn Eugene Nagbe, to the National Elections Commission (NEC) over his alleged violation of the Code of Conduct (CoC).

"The Defendants should have known that this submission/filing with the NEC of the Unity Party Candidates listing, signed by Co-Defendant Eugene Nagbe was unlawful, and against the spirit and intent of Sections 5.1, 5.8 and 5.10 of the Code of Conduct Act." - LP Complaint to the Supreme Court

According to the LP, the Mr. Nagbe, who currently serves as Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism (MICAT) signed the party's nomination listing presented to the NEC for approval.

The Liberty Party noted in its complaint that though Mr. Nagbe acted in accordance with Section 3.5(a) of the National Elections Commission Regulations and Guidelines Relating to Political Parties and Independent Candidates, he, however, violated Section 5.1 of the Code of Conduct.

Section 3.5(a) of the National Elections Commission Regulations and Guidelines Relating to Political Parties and Independent Candidates provide that "No later than 90 days before an election, each political party shall submit to the Commission the list of candidates (persons elected at its convention) who will contest on the party's ticket.

The list shall contain the name, address, age, gender, phone number, occupation, position(s) previously held (if any), elective office sought, and such other qualifications required for the elective office sought as provided by the Constitution and the Elections Law.

Said submission must be under the signature of the party's national chairman and secretary general."

While Section 5.1 of the Code of Conduct states, "All officials appointed by the President of the Republic of Liberia shall not:

Engage in political activities, canvas for elected offices;

Use of government facilities, equipment or resources in support of partisan or political activities;

Serve on a campaign team of any political party, or the campaign of any independent candidate

According to the LP's complaint, the UP should have known at the time of filing of the Candidates listing with NEC that they were in violation of the Code of Conduct to have allowed Nagbe to sign any document which, according to them, clearly evidenced his participation in the management or political activities of the Unity Party.

"The Defendants knew or should have known that this submission/filing with the NEC of the Unity Party Candidates listing, signed by Co-Defendant Len Eugene Nagbe as Secretary General was unlawful, and against the spirit and intent of Section 5.1, 5.8 and 5.10 of the Code of Conduct Act," the complaint noted.

The opposition party called for the nullification of all documents signed by Nagbe under the legal maxim that what is not legally done well is not done at all.

The Liberty Party further called on the NEC to conduct investigation and hearing pursuant to the Code of Conduct for alleged violation of both the Unity Party and Mr. Nagbe and apply appropriate sanctions including fines and dismissal.

When contacted, Mr. Nagbe said he could not comment on the complaint as neither he nor the party has received or seen any complaint from Liberty Party.