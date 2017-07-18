Liberia: 30 Midwives Trained As Mentors

Photo: Premium Times

Midwives and nurses (file photo).

The Liberia Prevention of Maternal Mortality (LPMM) in collaboration with the Liberia Midwifery Association (LMA) has trained 30 midwives as Master Mentors.

The training program was supported by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) with funding from Johnson and Johnson and the World Bank.

A statement said the training is intended to create a pool of competent and seasoned midwives who will provide on the spot coaching for junior midwives in practice so as to improve quality of care for women and adolescents during pregnancy, labor, childbirth and post-delivery.

The statement quotes LPMM Program Manager Madam Anna K. Gbe as saying that the training helped to sharpen the skills of the "Master Mentors" who will be used as trainers of key health staff at the county level.

She said those trained personnel at the county level will, in turn, provide training for skilled birth attendants at health facilities as peer practice mentors to enhance continual education, skill building and competency to ensure delivery of quality Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (RMNCAH) services for women and adolescent mothers.

Madam Gbe disclosed that participants were midwives who are currently practicing and well versed with national and international updates guidelines, among others.

Meanwhile, the Director of Family Health Division at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Joseph Kerkula has urged midwives across Liberia to remain committed to their tasks if the country must make in the reduction of maternal and newborn deaths.

Dr. Kerkula said midwives have critical roles in stopping women from dying in childbirth as well as helping their newborns to survive.

He urged the midwives to use friendly approaches to get pregnant women to deliver at the health facility.

According to UNFPA, there are too many women who lack access to these services. As a result, each year more than 300,000 women die during pregnancy and childbirth, some 3 million babies do not survive the first month of life, and another two and a half million babies are stillborn.

Most of them could have been saved by the care of well-trained midwives within the framework of strong health systems.