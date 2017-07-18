Liberia: LDEA Destroys U.S.$1.6 Million Drugs

Authorities of Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) have destroyed over 24.056 kilogram of assorted drugs valued more than US$1.6 million.

The drugs, which were confiscated from suspected traffickers this year include cocaine, heroin, marijuana, precursor and methamphetamine, were burnt simultaneously at different locations across the country by officers of the LDEA.

LDEA puts the value of the total 8.034kg of cocaine destroyed to US$464,100, while the value of the 9.378kg of heroin burnt to US$257,670.

The 3.889kg of marijuana worth US$291,375, while the total 2.763kg of precursor is valued at US$13,815. The 1.906kg methamphetamine burnt by the LDEA worth US$133,420.

The destruction of the illegal substances coincided with the celebration of the international day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

The international day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking is celebrated annually to create awareness and emphasize the hazards of drug addiction and illicit trafficking.

Speaking at the celebration held in Paynesville, outside Monrovia, LDEA Director General, Col. Anthony Souh said governments around the world have the responsibility to counteract drug trafficking and abuse, but communities can also make major contributions to the fight against illicit substance.

Col. Souh noted that families, schools, civil society groups and religious organizations also have role to play in the eradication of drugs from Liberia.