Liberia: Pro-Ngafuan U.S. Based Group's Boss Resigns

The founder and President of a United States based group, Diaspora Youth and Students for Ngafuan 2017, has with immediate effect tendered his resignation from the organization.

Patrick Sowah, a former student leader at the University of Liberia said his decision to quit the group is based on the failure of former Foreign Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan to consult with the group that has over the years galvanized and solicited support from across the US towards his 2017 Presidential ambition before abandoning his presidential ambition.

According to Sowah, the group was purposely established in the United States to ensure the election of the former Foreign Affairs Minister to the Liberian presidency and not any other candidate.

A dispatch from the United States quotes Sowah as saying, while the group is not against the endorsement of the Unity Party Standard Bearer for the nation's highest seat, Ngafuan's decision was unilateral and did not meet the consensus of the greater number of his supporters.

Sowah said the group does not believe in the philosophy of the Unity Party and warned that such party should not be elected for the third time based on its failure to fight the rampant corruption in the public sector.

Sowah wonders why the former Foreign Minister would have taken such decision to support another presidential aspirant in the pending elections when he resigned from government two years back to contest the country's highest post.