Liberia: Audit Report Hunts Flomoyan, Others

Ex-National Elections Commission Chairman, James M. Flomoyan and four others from the Commission are still being hunted by an audit report of the General Auditing Commission (GAC) for various accounting offenses while serving in their various positions during the periods of 2006, 2007, 2011 and 2012.

Four others are Mr. John Langley, former Executive Director of the NEC; Mr. Jonathan K. Weedor, Mr. David Menyongai and Cllr. Jeanette Aebba-Davison, all from the Commission.

In the GAC's audit report covering the periods of 2006/2007, 2011 and 2012, Flomayan is being held for making over-payment of US$3,500 in the travel allowances in excess of seven days, and inadequate supporting document for civil and voters education awareness.

Mr. John Langley, former Executive Director of the Commission, was hocked in the GAC' report covering the same period, 2006/2007, 2011 and 2012, for giving transportation allowances to commissioners and executive director in the amount of US$32,000.

Mr. Jonathan K. Weedor, according to the GAC report, submitted to the Joint Legislative Committee on Public Accounts and Expenditure (PAC), was indicted for spending US$10,000 without supporting documents for civil and voters education awareness in the country.

The GAC Audit on the NEC officials at the time also revealed that Mr. David S. Menyongai used the amount of US$10,000 for the purpose of civil and voters' education awareness without adequate supporting documents detailing the usage of said amount.

The same amount of US$10,000, the GAC report said, was used by Cllr. Jeanette Aebba-Davison for civil and voter education.

A document from the Special Presidential Task force under the caption, Task force Takes Interim Actions on GAC Reports, disclosed that Mr. Flomayan and others have asked for a month's extension to respond to the issues.

The document, dated May 31, 2017, quotes the Special Presidential Task force investigating the Global Witness report, which indicts Sable Mining, s saying its actions are in furtherance of GAC report compliance review exercise as recommended by the Public Accounts and Expenditure of the Legislature.

Besides, Mr. Flomayan and the four others, the Task force said, it has forwarded eleven individuals and six institutions for prosecution.

In the document, the task force has cleared some of those named in the report, including P. Momo Sesay who stands accused of spending US$1,075 without adequate supporting documents; Mr. Edwin Borbor of the Ministry of Gender, is indicted for executing a third party payment of US$177,683.80 without document.

Others include Mrs. Jestina Kollie of the Ministry of Gender, who is named in the report of using US$12,639.75 donor funds without any supporting document.