18 July 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Munyagwa, Two Others Pick Nomination Forms for FDC Presidency

By Damali Mukhaye

Kampala — Three candidates have so far picked nomination forms to contest for the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party presidential seat.

The chairperson of FDC electoral commission, Mr Dan Mugarura, said the three aspirants that picked the forms from the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi include Mr Mubarak Munyagwa, MP for Kawempe South, Mr Moses Byamugisha former youth league leader and Mr Dan Malcolm Masiko, a party member.

Mr Mugarura said each candidate is supposed to bring back the nomination forms in August with Shs5m non-refundable fee. While addressing journalists at the weekly party press conference on Monday, he said after making some changes, the picking of nomination forms officially kicked of yesterday till August 12.

Initially, the party had set Shs3m for the nomination forms but the party national executive committee (NEC) revised the money to Shs5m, a move Mr Mugarura said was done in line with the rising inflation.

The three aspirants seek to replace Gen Mugisha Muntu, the current party president whose term in office expires in November. However, he is also eligible for one more term.

For one to contest for FDC presidency, they must have a minimum of an A-Level certificate, pay a non refundable fee of Shs5m and must also be a member of the party, citizen of Uganda by birth and registered with NIRA. One must not have served two terms in the same office among others.

