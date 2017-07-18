18 July 2017

South Africa: Mandela Day - Do Your Bit to Make a Difference

With the world marking Nelson Mandela International Day today, ordinary citizens and Cabinet Ministers are going out into communities to make a difference in the lives of the less fortunate.

Every year on 18 July, South Africans and the global community honour South Africa's late former President and international icon, Nelson Mandela. The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed Mandela's birthday, 18 July, as Nelson Mandela International Day in 2009.

Environmental Affairs Deputy Minister Barbara Thomson will today roll up her sleeves and participate in a clean-up event to raise awareness about waste management issues within the community.

The Deputy Minister will also donate educational toys and books to the JC Joshua Pre-Primary School and Eastwood Community Hall in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal. She is also expected to hand over soccer and netball kits, while also giving gifts to the elderly.

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi will celebrate Nelson Mandela Day at Kgalushi Secondary School in Eldorado village in Bochum, Limpopo, where he will paint the school and distribute sanitary towels to learners.

The Minister will be accompanied by officials from various transport entities, who will educate learners about aviation, maritime, rail and road safety issues. The Minister will also donate food parcels in Eldorado village.

To mark the day, Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize will interact with over 30 expectant mothers and hand out birth certificates for newly-born babies at Sebokeng Hospital. This is in a bid to promote early child birth registration and reiterate the call to register births within 30 days.

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini will commemorate Nelson Mandela Day in Kliptown, Soweto.

Minister Dlamini will hand out sanitary towels to women and girls from poor families.

