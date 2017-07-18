South Africa: Make Every Day a Mandela Day

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has invited South Africans and citizens of the world to use Nelson Mandela International Day as a renewal of commitment to making a sustainable difference in the lives of the poor.

In addition to volunteering, as has become the norm, the foundation has urged South Africans and those taking part in Mandela Day activities to continue with their efforts well beyond 18 July in the quest to make every day a Mandela Day.

"Today allows us to recommit ourselves to taking action and inspiring change so that we can make every day a Mandela Day.

"As we go out to plant gardens, build houses or feed pupils, we must know that it does not stop there. July 18 is the start of taking action, not the end. We want South Africans and people around the world to commit to long-term, sustainable projects that will tackle poverty," said the Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang.

This year, the foundation has adopted the message #ActionAgainstPoverty as a firm call to take action towards meaningful intervention in the lives of those facing poverty and inequality in society on a daily basis.

"Poverty and inequality are eroding the foundations of the democratic and just society that Madiba fought so hard to establish, and for which he laid the building blocks. Unless we tackle poverty, on a sustained and committed basis, Nelson Mandela's dream of a better life for all will remain just a pipe dream," said Hatang.