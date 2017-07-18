Kenya: Law on Recalling MPs Illegal, High Court Rules

A law on recalling elected leaders is meaningless, discriminatory and unconstitutional and lacks clarity as per the set Constitutional standards, the High Court has ruled.

A three judge bench comprising of justices Kanyi Kimondo, George Odunga and Enoch Chacha Mwita made the ruling on Tuesday.

The bench declared that sections of the elections Act and the County government Act are meaningless and superfluous.

The decision was reached at following a case in which two lobbies had last year moved to court and sued the Attorney-General as well as Parliament for failing to make proper legislation on the same.

TIMELINES

Sections of the law that have been declared as unconstitutional only indicates that a leader can be recalled if one has abused a state or public office and that the recalling can only be done after one has been in office for 24 months after being elected.

The disputed law also stipulates that one cannot be recalled 12 months preceding the next General Election and that such a motion cannot be filed against a Member of Parliament (MP) or Member of the County Assembly (MCA) more than once during a term.

According to the lobbies, the limitation period for recalling elected leaders is too small and narrow.

Section 45(2)(3) and (6), 46(1)(b) (ii) and (c) and 48 of the Elections Act as well as sections 27(2)(3) and (6) and 28(1)(b)(ii) and (c) of the County Governments Act are the ones declared unconstitutional.

The lobbies are Katiba Institute and the Transform Empowerment for Action Initiative (TEAM).