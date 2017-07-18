Liberia: NEC Adjusts Election Timetable

In an effort to produce a credible and reliable voter roll for the 2017 elections, the National Elections Commission (NEC) has adjusted the dates of final voter registration figures and the replacement of lost and damaged voter cards, a press release said yesterday.

Accordingly, the new date for the publication of the final figure of the final voter roll is now scheduled for July 28, while the replacement of lost and damaged cards will now run from August 7-12.

Originally, the release of final voter registration figures was scheduled on July 15, while the replacement of lost and damaged voter cards should have taken place from July 17-22.

In a release, Monday NEC said it recently embarked on a physical verification of the provisional voter roll to certify the final figures, a process that is now in its closing stages. Also, the NEC said it has hired the services of a professional international software outfit, SuperTech of Ghana, to assess and validate the voter roll.

The Commission said, SuperTech, whose experts have since completed a three-day assessment of the provisional roll (July 6-8), has already sent a pleasing draft assessment report. However, the Commission awaits the final assessment report combined with the completion of the physical verification before publishing the final registration figures and subsequently distributing it to political parties and other stakeholders.

Meanwhile, besides the two dates, all other dates, including campaign, remains unchanged, the release concluded.