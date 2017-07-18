Liberia: Snowe Vs. Karmo Case Hearing Today

The Board of Commissioners at the National Elections Commission (NEC), in collaboration with its election disputes office, will at 2 p.m. today hear the appeal of Rep. Samuel Karmo of Senjeh, Bomi Electoral District #1, against the ruling in the case between him and Representative Edwin Snowe of Montserrado Electoral District #6, who has vowed to contest for the representative seat in Bomi.

It may be recalled that Rep. Karmo filed a complaint on June 15 to the NEC Magistrate in Bomi challenging Snowe's eligibility to register to vote, least of all to contest in Senjeh.

After the June 24th hearing of the matter, the Senior Magistrate of Bomi, Mr. Washington V. Farmah, ruled on July 1 that Snowe had not violated any law and thereby nullified Karmo's complaint. He said Karmo provided no legal points to warrant Snowe's denial to participate in the politics of Senjeh District.

In his ruling Farmah noted: "The complainant contends that the Magistrate failed to rule on the fundamental 'Distributing Regulations' 3.3 and 4.2 as to the violation of the 73 Fixed Electoral Districts Threshold set for the 2017 general elections, to which the complainant takes exception and announced an appeal to the Magistrate's ruling in this case."

He argued in his appeal that Snowe failed to establish any legislative domicile in Senjeh, Bomi Electoral District #1.

He added in his submission that contrary to this assertion, the "Distributing Regulations" of Article 3.3 of NEC relative to the 73 Fixed Electoral Threshold and the provision of section 4.2 of NEC "Distributing Regulations" prohibit and forbid cross county district registration. Hence, "count five of respondent's answer should be set aside, overruled and dismissed."

However, after his ruling, Karmo, who is himself a lawyer by profession, filed an appeal against the ruling and sought the attention of the central office of the NEC to look into the matter appropriately. Today sets the stage for the public to know who is right or wrong.