Zimbabwe: Mujuru Party's Congress Uncertain

The Joice Mujuru fronted National People's Party (NPP) is likely to postpone its inaugural convention which was meant to be held this month due to "financial and logistical" challenges.

The former vice president who was hounded out of the ruling Zanu PF party after being accused of illegally trying to remove President Robert Mugabe is still trying to find her feet in opposition politics.

Her career as an opposition leader got off to a rocky start when she fell out with some of her party leaders in the Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF), forcing her to jump ship.

In March Mujuru announced that she had formed a new political outfit, the National People's Party (NPP).

Since then the party has been using interim structures while awaiting the its first elective convention.

NPP spokesperson Methuseli Moyo was non-committal on when the party would hold its congress where the substantive leadership is set to be endorsed.

"We have a proposed date, certainly. We will definitely hold our convention soon," said Moyo.

"Our convention will pitch the tone for our policies and programmes to 2018 and beyond. NPP is determined to give Zimbabwe the Zimbabwe they yearn for," he added.

Moyo said they were held back "by logistical challenges" which forced them to postpone the convention to a later date.

Despite sealing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the MDC-T led by Morgan Tsvangirai, there has been tension between the two opposition leaders with both angling to lead the opposition offensive against President Mugabe.