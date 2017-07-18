16 July 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mujuru Party's Congress Uncertain

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Joice Mujuru fronted National People's Party (NPP) is likely to postpone its inaugural convention which was meant to be held this month due to "financial and logistical" challenges.

The former vice president who was hounded out of the ruling Zanu PF party after being accused of illegally trying to remove President Robert Mugabe is still trying to find her feet in opposition politics.

Her career as an opposition leader got off to a rocky start when she fell out with some of her party leaders in the Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF), forcing her to jump ship.

In March Mujuru announced that she had formed a new political outfit, the National People's Party (NPP).

Since then the party has been using interim structures while awaiting the its first elective convention.

NPP spokesperson Methuseli Moyo was non-committal on when the party would hold its congress where the substantive leadership is set to be endorsed.

"We have a proposed date, certainly. We will definitely hold our convention soon," said Moyo.

"Our convention will pitch the tone for our policies and programmes to 2018 and beyond. NPP is determined to give Zimbabwe the Zimbabwe they yearn for," he added.

Moyo said they were held back "by logistical challenges" which forced them to postpone the convention to a later date.

Despite sealing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the MDC-T led by Morgan Tsvangirai, there has been tension between the two opposition leaders with both angling to lead the opposition offensive against President Mugabe.

Zimbabwe

Bogus Cops Stage Roadblock at Mugabe's Home

Daring bogus cops who mounted a roadblock at State House and ordered a delivery driver onto the property to induce fear… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.